× The Opening Bell 8/9/17: What is Supporting The Dow at 22,000?

12 days away until the solar eclipse happening in Southern Illinois, and many people will want to capture the moment with cameras or recording devices, but how is it done properly and safely? Steve chatted with Bob King (Photo Editor at Duluth New Tribune and author of “Night Sky With the Naked Eye”)) about the basic tools for photographing the solar event. Heather Long (Economics Correspondent at The Washington Post) then checked in with Steve after transitioning to her new position at the Washington Post and she discussed what is making the Dow Jones drive steadily past 22,000.