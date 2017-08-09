× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.09.17: “Fire and fury,” third best American high school, Glen Campbell

Glen Cambell died of Alzheimer’s Tuesday, and his death reminds John of a documentary about the enrichment music can give to someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Music & Memory Founder Dan Cohen joins John to explain exactly that connection. Then, Niche released a report that five Chicagoland area high schools made it to the list of top 10 best high schools in the country. John speaks with the spokesman for number three, Adlai E. Stevenson High School. Listeners bond with John over the relief their calls to Lisa Madigan’s office brought when customer service alone didn’t do the trick. And, John tries to crack the president’s code after Trump asserted that the U.S. would be full of “fire and fury” if threatened.