× The good, the bad and the ugly of sharing on Social Media!

People nowadays share everything on their social media. From what they eat, where they go, what they buy. They live stream outing, dates, mishaps; you name it, they share it. But when does sharing become too much? Joining me to explain how your sharing on social media can potentially affect your opportunities in College is: Executive Director of Research of Kaplan Test Prep, Yariv Alpher

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3383525/3383525_2017-08-05-172425.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D5823.mp3

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine