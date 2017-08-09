× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 8-9-17

We have a splendid show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher gives us the latest on the school funding battle down in Springfield, 47th Ward Alderman and gubernatorial candidate Ameya Pawar tells us why he should be the next governor of Illinois, we introduce you to the awesome Minneapolis-based hip hop collective Doomtree and since it’s Wednesday, The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your stuff on “The Swap Meet!”

