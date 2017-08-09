× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/09/17): Donuts, a tax on sugar, and nude gardening

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 71 (8/9/16): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member Kristen McQueary to talk about why Cook County’s sugar tax is a money grab, why Gov. Rauner is being unfairly connected to President Trump, and the great temptation of Stan’s Donuts. Former head of the IL GOP Pat Brady joins the conversation to talk about why Democrats in Illinois will have trouble taking back the Governor’s Mansion in Springfield, what Wisconsin is doing -and what Illinois isn’t doing- to bring businesses like Foxconn to the state, and how Illinois Republicans can use the school funding debate to their advantage. Plus, Kasso makes the case for not gardening in the nude.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3385077/3385077_2017-08-09-192017.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

<a class="twitter-follow-button" href="https://twitter.com/StatehouseChick">

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here