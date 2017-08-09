× The Carry Out 8-9-17: “The Bears are getting ready for their preseason opener against the Broncos which is going to be rockin’ for about a series and a half”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the FBI conducting a pre-dawn raid on former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s house, the New York Times reporting that President Trump’s threat to North Korea was improvised, lawmakers heading back to Springfield this weekend to work on the school funding bill, 2 people being stabbed at a Rancid and Dropkick Murphy’s show, Naperville warning its citizens of rabid bats, the Chicago Cubs losing 2 of 3 to the lowly San Francisco Giants, the White Sox hosting the Astros again after a big win last night, the Bears getting ready for their first preseason game tomorrow night, a protest supporting Colin Kaepernick taking place before the Bears season opener at Soldier Field and Governor Rauner signing a bill that will make “Barack Obama Day” a state holiday.

