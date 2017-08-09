** ADVANCE FOR MONDAY, SEPT. 20 ** Students change classes at Adlai E. Stevenson High School, in Lincolnshire, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2004. Stevenson, like other high schools across the country, is working to downplay the difference between being No. 1 and No. 101, and is asking some colleges to accept applications without a student's rank. (AP Photo/Brian Kersey)
Stevenson High School Spokesman Jim Conrey: “Folks in Winnetka shouldn’t be too distressed that New Trier’s at #20” in the nation
Adlai E. Stevenson High School ranked number three out of five Chicagoland high schools that made the nation’s top 10, according to Niche. John congratulates the school’s spokesman Jim Conrey, and asks why such schools as New Trier didn’t make the cut.