× Stevenson High School Spokesman Jim Conrey: “Folks in Winnetka shouldn’t be too distressed that New Trier’s at #20” in the nation

Adlai E. Stevenson High School ranked number three out of five Chicagoland high schools that made the nation’s top 10, according to Niche. John congratulates the school’s spokesman Jim Conrey, and asks why such schools as New Trier didn’t make the cut.