× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.09.17: Fire and Fury

It’s Wednesday and it’s going to be nice in New Jersey, so we are hoping the President takes the day off from Twitter and hits the golf course. Michael Auslin explains how we are in this mess with North Korea. Karen Conti stopped by to sort through the latest celebrity legal issues. Gene Urcan explains why it’s good that Netflix is making acquisitions. We welcome our friend Lauren Jiggetts to the WGN family and we make our PGA picks!