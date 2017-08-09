Glen Campbell arrives at the 16th Annual Women in Film Malibu Golf Classic at the Malibu Country Club on Saturday, July 13, 2013 in Malibu, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Music & Memory Founder Dan Cohen: “Everybody’s playlist is different”
The death of Musician Glen Campbell follows his battle with Alzheimer’s, a disease for which Music & Memory works to provide enrichment. Its founder, Dan Cohen, joins John to describe the ways music really brings memory back to those who suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s. Watch Dan’s documentary on that very connection.