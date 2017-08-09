× Jim Turano: Glen Campbell, Pop Tax, Chicago Sports Songs and Appreciating the Picasso

In hour one, Jim Turano (in for Nick Digilio) greets the audience and pays tribute to Glen Campbell. Guest Mick Kayler then shares another story about Campbell before transitioning to their idea on how to protest the pop tax.

Hour two features more tax talk and Turano’s way around it. He then discusses the best Chicago sports songs and a tune that hopes to join the list.

Hour three features the conclusion of the interview with Ken Franklin, why the Picasso sculpture should be appreciated more and a preview of some other upcoming fill-ins.