Guth and Huppke on Politics | Worst. Nuke. Ever.

Finally, they’re back! After a week hiatus, Amy and Rex team up to discuss the latest in politics. On today’s episode they discuss Rex’s time off, Amy’s recent skydiving adventure with the Army Golden Knights, the square off between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, focusing on Trump in the news, Anthony Scaramucci’s short run in the White House, the FBI raiding Paul Manafort’s home, the sexist memo from a Google employee, and much more.