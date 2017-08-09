× Gubernatorial candidate Ameya Pawar: “Governor Rauner is obsessed with punishing the teachers union and he wants CPS to go bankrupt”

47th Ward Alderman and gubernatorial candidate Ameya Pawar joins Justin to talk about why he wants to be the governor of the state of Illinois, how Governor Rauner preys on people’s economic anxieties, what it means to be a progressive democrat, why the art of the compromise has gone by the wayside, the importance of the laying the foundation for progress, what it means that Speaker Madigan canceled Democrat Day at the Illinois State Fair, why he wants to bring Progressive Day to the Illinois State Fair, if we are seeing a shift in running a campaign, why being an alderman will help him in his run for governor, the path he is taking to win the primary, his approach to the ongoing school funding battle in Springfield, what is driving income inequality in the state, what needs to be done to address Chicago’s problems with violence and how he plans to work with others in the state that don’t agree with him.

