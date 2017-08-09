× Get to know the Minneapolis-based independent hip hop collective Doomtree

Dessa and Paper Tiger from the Minneapolis-based hip hop collective Doomtree join Justin in-studio to talk about the difference between working as part of a collective and creating solo work, what it means to be an independent artist, how a collective is different from a band, why Chicago was a tough market for the collective to crack, the ethos that comes out of the Minneapolis hip hop scene and how the collective has helped them evolve as solo artists.

