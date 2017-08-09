× Dr. John Duffy: The impact of smartphones on our kids

Dr. John Duffy is a an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Bill and Wendy to talk about how to talk to your kids about global affairs, such as nuclear threats from North Korea or 9/11, showing vulnerability to them, the positive and negative effects smartphones have on them, and much more.

