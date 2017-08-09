× Chief Horticultural Officer Tony Fulmer: Now is the time to prepare your cool weather vegetables!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, Chief Horticulturist at Chalet Nursery, Tony Fulmer! They talk about the issues with tomatoes this summer, preparing your cooler season vegetables, Wendy’s slug problem, repairing a thin lawn, and SO much more.

