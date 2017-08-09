× Bill and Wendy Full Show 08-09-17

Guests on today’s show include Dr. John Duffy, and Horticulturalist, Tony Fulmer. Bill and Wendy talk about talking with your children about tough global issues, the impact on smartphones on our children, gardening and plants, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.