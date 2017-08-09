× Actress Loni Anderson, AV Club’s John Teti, Comedian Don Dipetta and Music with Tess Considine | Full Show (Aug 8th)

Tonight on Pretty Late (Aug 8th) The AV Club’s John Teti rides side car as we bring on Actress Loni Anderson – best known for WKRP in Cincinnati and her legendary acting career joins Patti to discuss her many contributions to charity and the changes that have happened in the entertainment industry since she was first on air. Then, we welcome Comedian Don Dipetta who will be be performing Zanies Comedy Club this upcoming week! He recalls stories of starting a life in comedy and where he sees his career going in the future. We also are delighted to bring on musician Tess Considine who shares three of her original tunes live on air.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER