Vosges Haut-Chocolat Founder and CEO Katrina Markoff is using chocolate as a medium for storytelling

It’s Tuesday night so that means we have another episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Katrina Markoff, chocolatier and founder of Vosges Haut-Chocolat. Katrina talks about her career, when she became interested in chocolate, how she came up with the name Vosges, why she decided to open up a business rather than working in a restaurant, drawing inspiration from her mother, how her business stands out against the competition, the media helping in the growth of her business, the importance of being innovative, using chocolate as a medium for storytelling, the importance of putting together a great team and what it is about Chicago that makes Vosges work.

