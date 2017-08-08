Video and audio: Music with The Sylvies – a true family affair

Posted 4:48 AM, August 8, 2017, by , Updated at 04:46AM, August 8, 2017

Dave Hoekstra welcomes the ten member lineup of the The Sylvies to the studio for some live music and a conversation on their origins in the creole flavor of Cane River, Louisiana, the subsequent 30-plus years of performing a rich catalog of American music and the ins and outs of being a real, touring family band.