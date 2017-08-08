× The Opening Bell 8/8/17: Guess How Many Farmers Markets are in Illinois…

In Illinois alone, there are roughly 400 farmers markets that occur all through out the summer, where residents can buy fresh produce, prepared foods and interact with the farmers who grow the food that ends up on our tables. Steve chatted about this economic impact and National Farmers Market Week with Janie Maxwell (Executive Director of Illinois Farmers Market Association). Lisa Bertanoli (Reporter at Crains Chicago) then discussed the budding film industry in Chicago, but asks the question, “will the filming continue down the road?”