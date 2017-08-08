× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.08.17: Foreign diplomatic relations, sanctuary cities lawsuit, the immigration survey, Despacito

Today, we ask you to join us in taking the rather difficult immigration survey. Plus, North Korea Expert for the Chicago Council on Global Affairs Karl Friedhoff tells us how much at risk of our national security our president put us with a simple retweet. City of Chicago Corporation Counsel Ed Siskel explains Mayor Emanuel’s lawsuit against the Department of Justice. And, do you remember “Gangnam Style” and “See You Again?” Those YouTube sensations are in the news this week, along with “Despacito,” and John tells you why.