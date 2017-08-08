× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 8-8-17

We have another eclectic show for you this evening. On tonight’s episode of The Download, chocolatier and CEO and founder of Vosges Haut-Chocolat Katrina Markoff joins Justin to talk about her life and building a chocolate empire, Mr. Fix-It himself Lou Manfredini chats about his amazing career and the art of home improvement, the great Robbie Fulks treats us to a few of his tunes ahead of a show he has later this month at Navy Pier and since it’s Tuesday, we end the show with “The Worst,” where we complain about the worst things in society…for prizes!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio