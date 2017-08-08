× The Carry Out 8-8-17: “President Trump is having a leisurely vacation catching up on some reading, taking us to the brink of nuclear war, shuffleboard”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump threatening North Korea, a new report saying climate change is worse than we thought, hackers compromising HBO, Chicago celebrating the anniversaries of the Picasso sculpture and Dave Matthews’ tour bus dumping waste into the Chicago River, the Cubs beating up on the lowly San Francisco Giants, the White Sox taking on the Astros at the Rate, the Bears continuing camp in Bourbonnais leading up to the first preseason game on Thursday, ESPN slamming Jay Cutler’s introductory press conference in Miami and the great Eddie Olczyk announcing he has colon cancer.

