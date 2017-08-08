× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Hackers are threatening to release episodes of Game of Thrones!

It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about Google firing an employee that wrote an offensive memo about diversity, hackers threatening to release un-aired episodes of some of HBO’s biggest shows, ways to cable, and much more.

