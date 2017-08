× Technori devours Lollapalooza 2017

All killer…no filler. What does Lollapalooza have to do with business and tech? Let your boy Sean Froelich dish it out for you on another DELUXE edition of The Feed. On this episode Sean speaks with Slothrust about dedication and the music industry. This is followed by a chat with Lady Pills and other students at Berklee College of Music about how music education is evolving.