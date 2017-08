× Take me out with the crowd: Dale and LuAnn Klein explore America’s ballparks

Dave Hoekstra talks with ballpark enthusiasts Dale and LuAnn Klein, who have spent more than 30 years travelling the country visiting over 330 Minor League and 50 MLB stadiums. They talk about what they love in a ballpark experience, how an impromptu game in Nashville in the 80’s led to their three-decade run driving around in a series of Dodge Caravans and taking in America’s fields of summer, and more