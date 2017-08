× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.08.17: Intense Environments

It’s just one of those jam-packed days…we kicked off our morning with an amazing Allstate Kid of the Week, Maddie. Amy Guth preps for jumping out of a plane. You can find your lost items at Lollapalooza. Congressman Mike Quigley stopped by the studio to talk about how things in D. C. are going. We learned some cool things about the great Charlie Trotter and Big O talks exporting.