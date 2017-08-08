× New Music Monday with “Marina City” | Releasing their new EP, Terminal on August 11th

It’s New Music Monday with “Marina City” who will be releasing a new EP, Terminal on August 11th and playing an EP release show at The Wire in Berwyn. Listen in to hear them play three songs off the EP and see them live August 10th at the Emerson Theater in Indiana!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

