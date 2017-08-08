× Monumental murals being painted at Lake Shore Drive’s Fullerton underpass

LINCOLN PARK — A pair of monumental murals are being painted on both sides of the Fullerton Parkway underpass at Lake Shore Drive.

Working in conjunction with the Chicago Public Art Group, local artist Renee Robbins is executing murals across both sides of the underpass — 14 feet high by 110 feet wide.

Drivers and pedestrians will notice that extensive work has already been done on the murals, which Robbins began painting in July.

