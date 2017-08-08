× Mark Carman 08.08.17: Waxing Nostalgic with Patti V, Pilotless Planes, Solar Eclipse Madness and Recipe Tips

A west coast Cubs game leads Mark Carman to wax nostalgic with Patti Vasquez during the first hour of the show.

In hour two Mark asks how much a ticket would have to be discounted to fly on a plane without a pilot aboard. Then he asks listeners to explain why the upcoming solar eclipse is such a big deal.

More moon talk kicks off the third hour before chef Carm shares some recipe tips for cheeseburgers and mac and cheese.