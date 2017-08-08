× Lou Manfredini reflects on his storied career and the art of home improvement

Joining Justin tonight at The Big Table is WGN Radio legend and 2015 WGN Radio Walk of Fame inductee Lou Manfredini! Lou sits down with Justin to talk about his great career, how he started out working as a stock boy at a hardware store, the importance of teaching young kids to learn a trade, beginning his WGN career as a guest on Bob Collins’ show, getting bumped for a breaking news story before his first guest appearance, getting mentored by the great Roy Leonard, how the internet has changed the home improvement business, the explosion of media surrounding home improvement, what makes a good customer and the importance of doing the work and being prepared.

