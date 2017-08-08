Hometown Voices Tour with Steve Cochran Show at Silver Lake Golf Course August 18

HOMETOWN VOICES TOUR presented by Allstate

We’re visiting Orland Park for the next stop on the Allstate Hometown Voices Tour! The Steve Cochran Show broadcasts live from Silver Lake Golf Course in Orland Park on Friday, August 18 from 6am to 10am.

Listeners at the broadcast can enjoy the “Silver Lake Special,” a breakfast of two pancakes, two eggs, a choice of breakfast meat and coffee for only $5.

Silver Lake Golf Course is located at 14700 S. 82nd Avenue in Orland Park. To find the broadcast, enter the main entrance and go to the right (opposite the Pro Shop).

The WGN Radio Hometown Voices Tour to Orland Park is presented by Allstate agent Jack Hallberg, Sr.