Getting to Yes, And… | Max Weinberg, The E Street Band – Chemistry, Comedy and Being in the Band

Kelly swaps stories with legendary drummer Max Weinberg of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. They talk about Max’s time in a pit band on Broadway, auditioning for Bruce, connecting with Conan O’Brien and the time Max gave Charlie Watts an amazing gift. Check out Max at the City Winery in Chicago on August 15.