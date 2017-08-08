× Bill and Wendy Full Show 08-08-17

Today’s guests include Bridget Carey, and our very own, Amy Guth! Bill and Wendy talk about ‘The Bachelorette’ finale, a song that is scientifically proven to reduce anxiety, technology, things singles from each state hate, Amy’s jump with the Army Golden Knights, and more.

