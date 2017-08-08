× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 08-08-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about Kevin Bacon’s genealogy being traced back to his Kyra Sedgwick (they’re cousins), the TV show ‘Love, American Style’, Chicago’s sweetened beverage tax, a man caught inappropriately touching himself at ‘The Emoji Movie’, and more.

