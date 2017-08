× Allstate Kid of the Week: Maddie M.

Maddie M. is our incredible Allstate ‘Kid of the Week.’ We can’t even begin to list everything she’s done but in addition to all of her activities, Maddie is the creator and leader of the Teen Advisory Board at the Ronald McDonald House in Chicago. Maddie will be a senior at St. Ignatius in the fall. The hard work and discipline that it takes to accomplish all of these things is quite remarkable and we are impressed! Way to go, Maddie!