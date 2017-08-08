× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/8/17: Jobs Report, Google Equality Memo, & Changing Business Digitally

On the verge of yet another record breaking day for the Dow Jones (9 days in a row so far) the jobs report for last month stole the headline halfway through the day. Steve broke down the stories with Jon Najarian who checked in live from Geneva, Switzerland. Andrew Herrmann detailed the latest development to an old Marshall Fields building in Avondale, Suzanne Muchin spared with Steve about the validation of the Google equality memo, and Professor Bharat Anand shared his thoughts about the way content is changing digitally in “The Contant Trap“, and how that’s shifting his perspective in the classroom at Harvard Business School.