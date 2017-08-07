× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/7/17: Ballot Ready, Cards Against Humanity, & Social Media Camp

Another busy week in the world of Chicago business and tech as Steve checked in with Jim Dalke and Will Flanagan from Chicago Inno to touched on the latest from Ballot Ready, Grubhub, and Howard Tullman. Steve then discussed the latest idea from Cards Against Humanity with Max Temkin, and Randi Shaffer wrapped up the weekend in social media with a new camp for teenagers learning to become social media influencers.