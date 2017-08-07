× What goes into making a great Chicago hotel?

Patrick Hatton, GM of the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, joins Justin for Industry Night to discuss running the popular Michigan Avenue hotel, how the hotel managed over the busy Lollapalooza weekend, the importance of partnering with people who will help get the right kind of people into their hotel, what they need to do to provide an exclusive experience to their guests, the challenge of balancing history and bringing in a younger demographic, how international travel is growing in Chicago, trying to be authentic to the neighborhood, how they compete against traditional Chicago hotels, what the Chicago hospitality industry needs to work on and what makes a great Chicago hotel.

