× WGN Radio Theater #204: Gunsmoke, Philo Vance, Detective and Martin & Lewis

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on August 6, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Gunsmoke: Post Martin”; Guest Starring: William Conrad. (12-13-52). Next we have: “Philo Vance, Detective: The Alibi Murder Case”; Guest Starring. (06-06-50). For our final episode of the night we have: “Martin & Lewis”; Guest Starring: Marlene Dietrich; (03-21-52).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre