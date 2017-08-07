× Want Illinois to legalize weed? Play this new Cards Against Humanity deck

CHICAGO — The newest deck from Chicago-based Cards Against Humanity gives card lovers a chance to put their money where their bong is.

An effort to solve the state’s fiscal crisis by legalizing marijuana — expected to restart in January once lawmakers return to Springfield for a new session — will get a boost from sales of the new $5 Cards Against Humanity Weed Pack.

All of the proceeds from the sales of the pack wrapped in green foil will go to the Marijuana Policy Project. The effort has raised $70,000 in two weeks, said card company spokeswoman Jenn Bane.