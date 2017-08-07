× Tribune Columnist Kristen McQueary: Does the good outweigh the bad with Lollapalooza?

In for Eric Zorn, Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by friend of the show, Tribune Columnist Kristen McQueary! They talk about the pros and cons of Chicago’s juggernaut music festival Lollapalooza and the prospect of Vice President Pence running against President Trump in the next election,

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m