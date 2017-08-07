× The Opening Bell 8/7/17: How Do Fortune 500’s Stay On Top of Technology?

Digital innovation is difficult to grasp given it’s fast paced nature, but building a company to harness and utilize digital innovation capabilities is exactly what J Schwan seeks to do. Steve sat down with the CEO of Solstice to discuss the forward looking company and how he helps keep companies ahead of the digital curve. Turning to the manufacturing world, the 2017 Manufacturing Report from Sikich was released last week detailing the optimism the industry sees. Jerry Murphy (Partner in charge of Manufacturing at Sikich) told Steve about the positive spike from last year and also the hardships.