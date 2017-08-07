× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.07.2017: Jay Cutler, Suing the DOJ, Lollapalooza review

The City of Chicago sued the Department of Justice in an effort to maintain its rights as a sanctuary city. John gets your thoughts on that. WGN Radio Sports Reporter Sam Panayotovich updates John on the weekend’s events, including Jay Cutler’s new beginnings. And, Adler Planetarium Director of Public Observing Michelle Nichols then tells you how best to enjoy the imminent solar eclipse in Southern Illinois and elsewhere. Finally, Producer Elif gives her one-day review of Lollapalooza.