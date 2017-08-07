× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 8-7-17

We have another fabulous show to start the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy argue/discuss the biggest national political stories making news, Danny Schulman and Eric Keune tell us about tomorrow’s 50th anniversary celebration for the iconic Picasso sculpture on Daley Plaza, Patrick Hatton, the GM for the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel talks about what it takes to run a successful Chicago hotel and we end the show in Studio 435 with the amazing local band Dream Version!

