× The Carry Out 8-7-17: “President Trump had to put the piña colada down and head to Twitter to let us all know that he’s super popular and fake news is faking fake”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump tweeting during his vacation, CPS laying off 950 people, the city of Chicago suing the Justice Department, West Nile being discovered in mosquitoes in Glencoe, police arresting a thief who allegedly stole 60 phones at Lollapalooza, a class action lawsuit being filed against Dunkin’ Donuts over blueberries, the Miami Dolphins signing Jay Cutler, the Bears getting hit by the injury bug today, the Cubs losing a series to the Nationals over the weekend, former Cubs manager Don Baylor passing away, the White Sox getting swept out of Boston and a new study saying loneliness may be a bigger health hazard than obesity.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio