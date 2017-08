× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.07.17: Meet Norm!

Tom Dreesen stopped by the studio and we talked about dogs…a lot. We tried to get Norm adopted and the President started tweeting again. Adam Andrzejewski dives deeper into the amount of overtime the city has payed to city workers and Ryan Nobles checks in from Washington. We learned a little bit about tailgating and we are all recovering from Lollapalooza and Biscuit’s 7th birthday party.