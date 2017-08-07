× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Creative Chicago Reuse Exchange, Roger Badesch the Radio Player RJ Nelson’s “Dirty Waters” and Rush Street Reunion

This week on the program, Barb Koenen joined Rick to talk about the Creative Chicago Reuse Exchange’s amazingly simple, yet powerful mission: connecting these businesses with the teachers and non-profits in need.

Roger Badesch scooted over from the newsroom to put on his radio drama hat and tell Rick about his upcoming performance with the Sag/Aftra Senior Radio Players.

Then, Author R.J. “Bob” Nelson joined Rick in the studio to talk about his book, “Dirty Waters: Confessions of Chicago’s Last Harbor Boss,” which shines a light on the ‘wretched bog’ of his time as a harbor boss.

Last but not least, the great David Floodstrand called in to give Rick a preview of next Sunday’s Rush Street Reunion.