× Remembering political cartoonist Dick Locher: ‘The lifeblood is the message of the cartoon, you’ve got to have the message first’

In this Extension 720 program from November 29, 1993, Milt Rosenberg talks with political cartoonists Jack Higgins, Herb Block and Dick Locher. Locher, who also worked on the Dick Tracy comic strip for over 30 years, died Sunday at age 88.