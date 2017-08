× Remembering Don Baylor: ‘I like to be a part of that excitement’

From the WGN Radio archives, two interviews with former Chicago Cubs manager Don Baylor. Baylor died today at age 68.:

Bob Collins talks with Baylor in 1999 shortly after Baylor was named new Cubs manager:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3383916/3383916_2017-08-07-101916.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3808.mp3